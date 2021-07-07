An Afternoon with Kavanagh’s SuperValu, Moycullen

print

Kavanagh’s SuperValu Moycullen has evolved from a significant investment of over €2 million which has transformed the store into the new state-of-the-art concept for SuperValu!



SuperValu Moycullen was acquired by the established Kavanagh Group in early 2021. The Kavanagh Group have been in operation since the early 50’s with a network of over 21 business across the group and

employing over 1000 staff. Constant innovation and investment has allowed them to grow and expand over the years.



The new store brings The Kavanaghs SuperValu store count to 10 in addition to their other businesses which includes Centra in Derry city, 6 Budgen stores across the UK and The Wyatt Hotel in the heart of

Westport.

The Moycullen store is now their new flagship SuperValu featuring all the latest and greatest in fresh foods and shop fit displays. New features include the fabulous new Meat & Fishmonger counters. The new meat counters are delighted to launch the signature ‘Freshly Prepared by our Butcher’ dinner ranges. The Freshly Prepared by our Butcher items feature prepared and seasoned meats presented in ready to cook packaging which lends itself for mess free cooking! The fresh items vary daily and include options like Chicken and Broccoli Bakes, Curry options, Fish options as well as lots of BBQ meats. The Freshly Prepared by Butcher ranges are available for €6 each or 2 for €10.



The store has also opened a brand-new bakery which produces a wide array of scrumptious cakes and breads which are made fresh in store every day. The bakery team are in each morning from 5am and focus

on producing the finest of produce for the community of Moycullen to enjoy.



Another new concept launched in Moycullen with the addition of ‘Kavanagh’s Kitchen’ to the deli counter. The kitchen range features delicious and nutritious ready meals which need to be reheated and served. The Kitchen concept has been in development for a few months and Kavanaghs SuperValu Moycullen are thrilled to pilot the product offering.

Other highlights of the store include extended Fresh Foods sections and an enhanced focus on Artisan and Vegan departments with the exciting new concept of the Happy Pear Refill Zone.Launch offers include the bestselling Santa Rita Wine at €6 per bottle – limited stock and when they are gone, they are gone!!!! HALF PRICE Striploin Steak from the new meat counter (Thursday to Sunday) to celebrate the launch.



Kavanaghs SuperValu have been mindful of our Carbon Footprint while planning the works and we are proud to have installed Eco-Friendly LED lighting throughout the store as well as closed refrigeration units,

both of which will reduce their energy usage.

The team are so grateful to all their loyal customers who have supported them in Galway for the last 13 years. SuperValu Moycullen employs over 80 staff and the store manager Mark Bergin has been at the helm since the store opened. Mark and his team are looking forward to welcoming their existing and attracting new customers into the fabulous new store. Enjoy!