7 March 2024

All Together Now announce 50 new acts to headline festival this summer

All Together Now is set to return to the Curraghmore Estate this summer with over 50 new acts announced earlier today.

Now in its fifth year, the festival will run across the August bank holiday weekend August 1-4 in Co Waterford.

This year’s line-up features big names like The National, Future Islands, Roisin Murphy, Jorja Smith, Paul Kalkbrenner, Barry Can’t Swim and James Vincent McMorrow.

Natasha Beddingfield will also be on hand to perform her track Unwritten which is enjoying a huge resurgence in popularity at the moment thanks to featuring in Netflix’s Anyone but You

Meanwhile fans of the Mary Wallopers can look forward to their only Irish festival performance this summer.

This year’s stellar line-up isn’t the only cause for celebration in All Together Now HQ, as the festival bagged the coveted title of IMRO Music Festival Of The Year at the IMRO Live Music Venue Awards 2024.

Tickets including installment options are on sale Monday, March 11 from 9am on Ticketmaster.

