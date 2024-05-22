All Together Now add 50 more acts to line-up for this year’s festival

Share story:

Following the announcement that UK dance legends The Prodigy would be headlining this year’s All Together Now festival, organisers added an additional 50 acts to the line-up, including singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, electronic duo Gorgon City and Irish rock band The Murder Capital.

Irish acts are well represented with Galway band The Raines and singer Niamh Regan set to perform at the fourth installment of the festival. Gemma Dunleavy, Morgana, Susan O’Neill, Aby Coulibaly, David Kitt, MathMan, Post Partydance act HousePlants and singer Conchúr White will also be taking to the stage across the bank holiday weekend.

The RTÉ Concert Orchestra & Guests will play a special tribute featuring the music of the late Irish icons Sinéad O’Connor, Shane MacGowan and Christy Dignam.

These latest acts join already-announced headliners The National, Roisin Murphy, Jorja Smith, Future Islands and James Vincent McMorrow.

Tier 4 weekend tickets priced at €249 and a limited number of campervan passes priced at €99 go on sale Thursday, 23 May at 9am.

All Together Now takes place in Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford on 1 – 4 August.