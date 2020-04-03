Alan’s Dance Through It Playlist

Our Alan has put together a monumentally uplifting set of tunes to get you up and dancing around your kitchen or living room this weekend. All handpicked to help you beat the self-isolation boredom and blues. Dance your worries away with this set of ultimate bops. You’re welcome!

1. Little Mix ‘Break-Up Song’ – Our fave girl band have been delivering nonstop anthems for almost a decade now and this is one of their best yet. It’s totally 80s but still totally fresh. Future nostalgia you could even call it.

2. Dua Lipa ‘Physical’ – It’s a banger and a half from one of the world’s hottest pop stars. Missing the club? This will bring the club to your sitting room this weekend for 3 minutes and 13 wonderful seconds.

3. Lady Gaga ‘Stupid Love’ – It’s not quite her finest moment but we’re glad Queen Gaga has ditched the country vibes (yawn) and brought back a catchy slice of electro-pop. About time Gaga!

4. The Weekend ‘Blinding Lights’ – Yeah, it’s been on repeat for months already but it’s such a glorious blast of air-punching synth goodness, that it has to be included on any Top 10 list.

5. Billie Eilish ‘Bad Guy’ – She’s the best thing to happen to music in years and totally lives up to the massive hype. This is a particular moment. Pop perfection.

6. Doja Cat ‘Say So’ – It’s an absolute jam with more funk than you can handle. Vibe out to this super slick track and you won’t have a care in the world.

7. Joel Corry ‘Lonely’ – We won’t hold the fact he was on Geordie Shore against him but only because this is such a tuuuune! I tried so hard not to like it but lost.

8. Niall Horan ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ – He’s the nicest guy in pop. He’s Irish. Enough said. Oh, and the song is sexy as hell.

9. Lindsay Lohan ‘Back To Me’ – It’s the pop comeback none of us knew we needed in our lives. It’s a bit naff. A bit cringe. And a lot amazing. She’s everyone’s favourite hot mess so it’d be only criminal (no pun intended) not to get your groove on to this.

10. Robyn ‘Dancing On My Own’ – This song takes on new meaning as we’re housebound indefinitely. The pulsing synths and heavenly vocals already make it one of the best pop songs of all time but now it needs a rebirth as the official quarantine anthem. Self-isolation goals right there people.





