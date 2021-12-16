AIB encouraging communities to ‘step up together’ and take part in the GOAL Mile

AIB encourages communities across the island of Ireland to step up together to take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas.

This year, in their first year of three as proud partner of the GOAL Mile, AIB have teamed up with former Irish rugby international, Luke Fitzgerald, Irish hockey international, Róisín Upton, Olympian, Ciara Mageean and former inter-county manager and player, Stephen Rochford, to encourage

communities across Ireland to step up together and take just 2,000 steps to help make a difference in some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.

For over 40 years, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile to raise funds for GOAL. This Christmas, people can take part in a number of different ways, be it in one of the more than 150 GOAL Mile events being organised in Ireland and internationally or simply by

registering with GOAL at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile in any place, at any time during the month of December.

This year, AIB and GOAL are working to get more people than ever to complete the GOAL Mile and in support of this, AIB will be installing start lines around the country in the lead up to Christmas.

Speaking about GOAL’s critical role across the world, GOAL CEO Siobhán Walsh said: “Hundreds of communities across Ireland already know and love the GOAL Mile. They show incredible compassion for communities in need across the world that this event supports.

“GOAL helped more than 14 million people in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America last year. We could not have achieved this

without the continued support of the Irish people.”

She added: “We look forward to AIB’s 9,000+ staff and wide customer base standing with GOAL as we continue our mission to help communities to respond to and recover from humanitarian crises.”

AIB CEO Colin Hunt said, “This year we are committed to working with GOAL to make it the biggest GOAL Mile yet and are asking people across the island of Ireland to step up together to complete a mile for GOAL. In doing so, together we can help GOAL reach vulnerable communities that are already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.”

People can step up together to take part in the GOAL Mile by visiting www.goalmile.org. Donations to GOAL can be made at www.goalglobal.org/donate.