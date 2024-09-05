Affordable Housing Survey

Share story:

Online survey to identify affordable housing interest in County Galway.

Galway County Council is inviting the public to participate in an online survey as part of its efforts to establish the level of interest and preferred locations in County Galway for affordable homes.

The purpose of an affordable housing scheme is to provide houses at a reduced price for eligible applicants, which include First Time Buyers and Fresh Start Buyers, in areas where there is an identified housing demand and an affordability constraint.

Galway County Council said the survey will inform its ongoing work of developing affordable housing across the County, in accordance with ‘Housing for All Delivery Action Plan 2022-2026’.

Councillor Albert Dolan, Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway commented,

“Affordable housing schemes provide houses at a reduced price for eligible applicants, so I am appealing to people who feel they may be eligible to acquire or rent an affordable home from the Local Authority to complete the short survey. It is an important first step in delivering affordable housing schemes in the county.”

Michael Owens, Director of Housing for Galway County Council said,

“The feedback gathered from this survey, which takes less than 5 minutes to complete, will inform our delivery of Affordable Housing in the county. The information we are looking for includes the numbers of people/households interested in affordable housing, family size, the type of housing/accommodation required, house prices that people might be able to afford, and preferred locations.”

“Galway County Council will will use the information gathered to inform targeted development of future Affordable Housing schemes in Galway County, which will be advertised through the Local Authority’s media channels as they are developed,” added Mr. Owens.

View and complete the survey on the Galway County Council website at www.galway.ie/affordablesurvey. The survey will remain open to submissions for 4 weeks.