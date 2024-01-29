Adult Literacy for Life reveal the top 6 digital tips

Adult Literacy for Life reveal the top 6 digital tips everyone needs to know. Find out how you can easily improve your digital literacy skills.

Let’s face it, lots of us struggle with understanding different types of information and technology these days.

Things are constantly changing and it’s hard to keep up.

Adult Literacy for Life can help keep up with technology, because it’s never too late to learn something new.

They have shared 6 simple tips to get you started.

1. What is a ‘QR Code’?

A QR Code is a series of lines and spaces like a barcode that enables you to go directly to a website, using your mobile phone or tablet.

QR stands for Quick Response.

Just point your phone’s camera at the QR Code and a link will pop up for the website it is advertising.

2. What is a Browser?

A Web Browser is simply the name for the programme you use to read things on the internet.

There are several different types of browsers but they all exist so you can access websites and the Internet.

3. What is a ‘Chat bot’?

The word ‘Bot’ comes from the word ‘Robot’ which is basically a computer that does the same work as a human.

A ‘Chat Bot’ is a computer that can answer your questions online – it chats with you.

4. What is ‘AI’?

The ‘A’ stands for ‘Artificial’ and the ‘I’ stands for Intelligence’.

In a nutshell, ‘Human Intelligence’ uses a person’s brain to do things.

‘Artificial Intelligence’ uses a computer to do things. An example of AI is a driverless car.

5. What is a ‘DM’?

Well, the ‘D’ stands for ‘Direct’ and the ‘M’ stands for ‘Message’.

So, when someone says, ‘Will you DM me?’ they are asking you to send them a Direct Message on social media that no one else can see. It’s a bit like a text message only on social media.

6. What is The Cloud’?

Simply put, the cloud is the internet – or more specifically, it’s the word used to describe all the things and information you can access remotely over the internet.

We used to keep information in a drawer. Now, most of us keep and store information all over the world – in the mythical Cloud!

If you enjoyed these digital tips and want to further improve your digital skills or know someone who might, visit the Adult Literacy for Life website here.

Keep Up with Technology with Adult Literacy for Life. Because it’s never too late to learn.

Supported by the Government of Ireland, SOLAS and the European Union.

