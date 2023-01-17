Adam King launches appeal for people to send a hug to loved ones in time for National Hug Day, Saturday the 21st of January, in aid of The Ronald McDonald House.

Barróg, the Irish for hug, is the teddy bunny that is sharing hugs across the country in aid of families with sick children.

The Ronald McDonald House, with the help of Adam King, has launched their appeal for people to give a hug that gives back this January. To mark National Hugging Day 2023 the charity is asking people to send Barróg, the Irish for hug, to someone special in their life to support families whose children are seriously ill in hospital. All proceeds from the purchase of Barróg go directly to supporting the families of sick children staying at The Ronald McDonald House.

Picture. John Allen

The Ronald McDonald House provides accommodation and a caring, supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill at Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Ireland’s largest paediatric hospital. The Ronald McDonald House enables families, including siblings, to stay together and be actively involved in their children’s day to day life while they are long term in hospital. Since opening 18 years ago it has been home to over 5,000 families from across the country. The charity also provides over 12,000 meals a year to these families with the help of volunteers and donated produce from James Whelan Butchers, sponsors of the charity’s National Hug Day 2023 campaign.

CEO of The Ronald McDonald House, Joe Kenny, said:

“At The Ronald McDonald House we believe that family is medicine. Being together, being close and, of course, hugs are a crucial part of a child’s road to recovery. We have 20 families of seriously ill children stay at The Ronald McDonald House every night which means a lot of hugs happen under our roof. Sometimes it’s hugs of joy and celebration, other times it can be hugs of compassion and comfort, but always there’s hugs of hope for better days to come. Sending a Barróg hug in time for National Hug Day is a great way to get behind these families while letting someone special in your own life know that you’re thinking of them.“

Calling on everyone to share a big Barróg hug to loved ones is Adam King, national treasure and king of the Virtual Hug. Adam’s Father, David King, said about the charity and campaign:

“As parents who have spent a lot of time in hospital at home and abroad, we know all too well the stresses a prolonged stay caring for your child can bring. Your attention is very much focused on improving the outcomes for your precious child, so thinking about a roof over your head, where your next meal is coming from or when you’ll see your other children are all added worries you don’t need. That is why we are delighted to support the wonderful work of The Ronald McDonald House. It’s such a natural fit for our values as parents, as well as Adam’s message of spreading love and kindness through hugs!

Adam and his bunny, Bubby, have found a new friend in Barróg and I can confirm that Barróg is certainly up for the job of hugging the nation on the 21st of January this year. “

Family case study:

The Barnes-Aabo family from Cork first stayed together in the Ronald McDonald House for 604 nights while Kian was being treated for leukemia. Dad, Charlie, said:

“The support we received went beyond a warm meal or a comfortable bed. Everyone saw us as the Barnes-Aabo family, not just a family with a chronically ill child. Everyone knew us as individuals in the House and it provided a sense of normalcy and strength that we wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

Share the love, send a hug To send someone special a big Barróg hug, visit www.rmhc.ie. Each Barróg gift set, including a Barróg bunny, personalised gift card and gift, can be purchased for a special price of €10 ex p&p. All proceeds from the purchase of Barróg go directly to supporting the families of sick children staying at The Ronald McDonald House.

On Saturday, 21st January, National Hug Day 2023 support The Ronald McDonald House on National Hug Day in 11 Dunnes Stores nationwide as volunteers shake buckets and sell Barróg “National Hug Day” pins in aid of families staying at the facility at Children’s Health Ireland, Crumlin.

#NationalHugDay

Instagram: @rmhc_ireland Facebook: @RMHCIreland Twitter: @RMHC_Ireland

Campaign Sponsor: James Whelan Butchers

For more NEWS and more stories like “Adam King launches appeal for people to send a hug” click HERE