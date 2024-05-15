Galway Bay FM

15 May 2024

LIVE STREAM: ACE with Gary McMahon

ACE presented by Gary McMahon is Galway’s go to platform for all Arts, Culture and Entertainment. Highlighting the week’s events in arts and culture, ACE also introduces new, young and diverse artists to the people of Galway. ACE is the culture-based programme for people who want to be clued-in.

Theatre, Festivals, Visual Arts and Events, Film/Audio and Visual will all have a stage on ACE, presented by Gary McMahon who himself lives and breathes all things arts.

Listen live below from7:30pm

 

