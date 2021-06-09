A Pandemic in Pictures Photo Competition

print

“It’s like something out of a movie” has been said about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a picture paints a thousand words.

Galway County Council is inviting amateur photographers who have captured striking images of the impact of lockdowns and restrictions in your local area to submit them for a photo competition and video compilation.

Prizes will be in the form of a voucher to various cash values up to €200 for first prize.



Healthy Galway has received funding under the Government’s Keep Well Campaign to create a Video Compilation, in which they will collate the winning entries and a large selection of other entries into a video storybook, to create a visual memory of what life was like during this unique time in our history.

So please send those lockdown images; the good, the bad and the ugly, which capture how life was so strikingly different, such as;

-Empty main streets and other normally busy areas in your community

-Social distancing and restrictions in operation

-Your unsung heroes who helped you to keep well and ‘thank you’ signs to them

-Other outlets you found to keep well, whether that be getting online, nature, etc.

-Experiences; home haircuts, homemade items



To enter, simply e-mail your photo to [email protected] by Monday 14th June 2021.



Conditions: