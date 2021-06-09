A Pandemic in Pictures Photo Competition

Sponsored content
“It’s like something out of a movie” has been said about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a picture paints a thousand words.
Galway County Council is inviting amateur photographers who have captured striking images of the impact of lockdowns and restrictions in your local area to submit them for a photo competition and video compilation.
Prizes will be in the form of a voucher to various cash values up to €200 for first prize.
Healthy Galway has received funding under the Government’s Keep Well Campaign to create a Video Compilation, in which they will collate the winning entries and a large selection of other entries into a video storybook, to create a visual memory of what life was like during this unique time in our history.
So please send those lockdown images; the good, the bad and the ugly, which capture how life was so strikingly different, such as;
-Empty main streets and other normally busy areas in your community
-Social distancing and restrictions in operation
-Your unsung heroes who helped you to keep well and ‘thank you’ signs to them
-Other outlets you found to keep well, whether that be getting online, nature, etc.
-Experiences; home haircuts, homemade items
To enter, simply e-mail your photo to [email protected] by Monday 14th June 2021.
Conditions:
- The photo competition is only open to people living in County Galway and providing images of County Galway (and is
not open to professional photographers).
- Photographs must be submitted in jpeg or jpg format only and not exceed 25mb and a maximum of 3 images per
person is permitted.
- All photographs should be submitted with a title and description of where/when it was taken, and name, address &
contact details of the photographer so that we can contact you if you win!
- By entering the competition, participants are extending permission for their images to be used in publications and
promotion by Galway County Council, without credit to the photographer.
- By entering the competition, participants guarantee they are the sole owner of the photo submitted, or this is
guaranteed by the parent/guardian if the photographer is under 16 years of age.
- By entering the competition, the participant warrants that they have obtained any necessary permission of those
pictured in the photograph, or where the photograph shows any persons under the age of 18, warrants that they have the
consent of the parent/guardian.