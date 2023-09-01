A message of thanks from Colin Clarke: We were delighted to present the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation with a cheque for €23,638.90 from the Bed Push for Little Champions. A huge thanks to everyone for your support with this event and for your generous donations. This final figure wouldn’t be what it is without you. You have helped raise over 1300 homecare nursing hours which will go towards all the families receiving Jack and Jill support across Ireland.

To the following who were the driving force behind this whole event to ensure it went off successfully

Glynn’s Centra, Carnmore

Jody’s Spar Craughwell

Mc Cormack’s Loughrea

Circlek Ireland

Edel O’Donovan and Jonny Farrell

To the lads and ladies that came out in force on the day to push that bed, the craic was mighty!

To Eileen Crowe and The Claregalway Walker & Trekkers for their support. The community support shown that day is something to be proud of.

To the Jack & Jill families across Ireland especially the familes in Galway, thank you for your support.

To the team at Galway Bay FM, I can’t thank you enough, for the air time you gave us on the lead up to the event and especially on the day of the event, to your listeners who got in their cars on the day to find us on the route to donate and cheer us on.

To the local Gardai and paramedics and Tom O’Connor who gave up their time to ensure the event went safely.

To the Sunday World for sharing our story.

To all the staff and nurses at the jack and Jill Children’s Foundation especially to our nurses Aine and Catherine. Thank you for all you do for Fíadh

And FINALLY, to the 406 brave CHAMPIONS across Ireland including the 26 in Galway, I salute you 🙋‍♂️😘😘🤗🤗

Yours Sincerely

Colin Clarke

#nocarelikehomecare

