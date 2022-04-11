A €28 million vote of confidence in Irish start-ups

150 entrepreneurs and business representatives attended the annual Enterprise Ireland Start-Up Showcase 2022 at the Aviva Stadium, alongside investors, mentors and other members of the broader Irish start-up community.

This event followed on from the €28 million invested by Enterprise Ireland in 125 start-Ups throughout 2021. This investment was provided to Irish companies and entrepreneurs through the Competitive Start Fund (CSF) and High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) programmes.

High Potential Start- Ups accounted for over €18m in funding and 24 of these were women-led businesses, reflecting Enterprise Ireland’s commitment to an equal playing field for Irish business.

Speaking at the event, Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, stated: “As we emerge out of an incredibly challenging two-year period, it is important to recognise the extraordinary growth and accomplishments of our domestic start-ups in Ireland. I commend anyone across the country who has taken the leap and started a business. I have seen the enormous resilience of Irish start-ups and I admire the tenacity of every Irish entrepreneur leading Ireland towards a future where innovation is front and centre.”

The ‘Class of 2021’ shows the way

The live event also brought together members of the ‘Class of 2021’, which comprises of companies Enterprise Ireland supported last year. A key pillar of Enterprise Ireland’s strategy is to support companies as they build, scale, innovate and expand their reach to international markets.

Leo Clancy, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, added, “Supporting companies on their growth journey means supporting local and national economies, as well as job creation for future generations… It is important that we recognise the perseverance and achievements of Enterprise Ireland’s ‘Class of 2021’. We are committed to supporting this drive and ambition, not just with funding, but also with strategic guidance and other development supports.

