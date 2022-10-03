A Big Day for Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club as they are hosting a fun open morning next Sunday the 9th, starting at 09.30. Our Sports Reporter John Mulligan will report live from the activities on Sunday. Tune in from around 10:30 for updates from John Mulligan.

On Sunday the Club invites the community in to see the facilities, with face painting and food trucks to add to the occasion. Proud of their ‘4 Codes, one Club’ vision, Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club cater for boys and girls of all ages, in football, hurling and camogie.

The Club is showcasing the revamped wall ball area, a 500 metre walking circuit around the prairie and a refurbished multi-purpose room in the Arus.

A presentation on building resilience in children will be delivered by Dolores Andrew.

The Club are especially grateful to …

1. Clubforce the Adult Football Sponsor

2. Smyths Toys Club Sponsor

3. OBEX Systems Ltd. Club Sponsor

4. MPH the Juvenile Football sponsor & Galway Bay Hotel the Juvenile Hurling sponsor

5. Titan HQ the Ladies Football sponsor & Sweeney Oil the Camogie sponsor

Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club – Four Codes, One Club

Inclusion – everyone in the club and in our community feels welcome ans an ethos of lifelong connections with the club is nurtured.

Respect – Club members treat each other with respect and civility ans everyone that visits our club, including team, referees ans supports is treated with respect.

Ambition – We commit to achieving higher standards in all aspect of club activites inlcuding success on the playing fields

Enjoyment – While working to a shared goal, enjoyment is at the core of our activities on and off the pitch