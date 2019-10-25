Understand, Respect and Respond with Care by Bluebird Care Ireland is raising awareness of dementia in local communities nationwide

Date: Wednesday 30 th October at 7pm in the Clayton Hotel Ballybrit, Galway.

26th September 2019: With over 97% of previous attendees saying they would recommend these talks to a friend, family member or colleague leading homecare provider, Bluebird Care, are hosting a second phase of their Understand, Respect and Respond with Care campaign to raise awareness of dementia in Ireland. On Wednesday 30th October Bluebird Care Galway is hosting a free community awareness talk in the Clayton Hotel Ballybrit Galway at 7pm.

There are 500,000 people in Ireland whose families have been affected by dementia – an estimated 55,000 people are living with the condition with an additional 4,000 new cases developed each year. Bluebird Care’sUnderstand, Respect and Respond with Care national awareness roadshow aims to provide people with the understanding necessary to become a community that supports people with dementia both in and outside of the home.

Minister of State at the Department of Health with special responsibility for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly TD, said, “Dementia is a part of life for people all over Ireland. As a society, we have a duty to support those who develop dementia and their families as much as possible. We know that people with dementia can, with the right supports, continue to live well and participate in their communities for a long time. Creating informed, empathetic and supportive communities help people with dementia to retain their personhood and place in society, and I commend Bluebird Care, Kevin Quaid Assistant Chair of the Irish Dementia Working Group and the Dementia: Understand Together campaign for bringing this message through the national roadshow.”

Clincal Nurse Manager of Bluebird Care, Mags McGrath, commented: “In Ireland one in two people know someone who has dementia. People who have had a diagnosis of dementia can live active and meaningful lives in the community and it’s important to learn how best to support these individuals and their families. The Bluebird Care campaign is called Understand, Respect and Respond with Bluebird Care. Our aim is to raise public awareness and give people the skills and additional knowledge to appropriately supportindividuals and their families with a diagnosis of dementia.

“As a national homecare provider we are pleased to be in a position to lead on this initiative and to support the great work that the Dementia: Understand Together campaign is doing in this area.”.

Kevin Quaid, member of the Irish Dementia Working Group and campaign partner said; “The word dementia has a huge stigma attached to it. Many families are either ashamed or embarrassed by a loved one who has dementia. I have chosen to be open about my diagnosis and I hope that openness will help other families. I am delighted to be an Ambassador for the Bluebird Care initiative because talking about dementia is so important.

“If we as people who have dementia know that our town or village is able to support us, then we will feel safe and not afraid to ask for help. For me one of my biggest fears is fear itself, but when I am in a place or with people who know me and know about me, then I don’t feel fearful, I feel safe. I hope that this initiative from Bluebird Care will help people all over the country learn more about the condition.”

These talks are aimed at individuals living with dementia, care givers, health professionals and the wider public. The talks will be hosted across Bluebird Care’s locations nationwide over a two-week period from the 10th of October to the 15th of November.

People are invited to register for their local talks at www.bluebirdcare.ie via or phone on 091 4 800 48

The roadshow is in support of the Dementia: Understand Together campaign, which is led by the HSE in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and Genio. The campaign aims to create an Ireland that embraces and includes people with dementia, and which displays solidarity with them and their families. For more information on the Dementia: Understand Together campaign, visit www.understandtogether.ieor Freephone 1800 341 341. If interested in getting involved in the campaign, or becoming a Community Champion in your area, please contact Fiona Foley, National Co-ordinator, Dementia: Understand Together in Communities, by email at [email protected]

About Bluebird Care’s Understand, Respect and Respond with Care

Bluebird Care is creating a space in the local community for peopleliving with dementia, care givers, health professionals and the wider public to come together to talk and understand how to support people living with dementia. In support of the Dementia: Understand Together campaign, Bluebird Care will be hosting talksnationwide to promote an insight-led and open discussion about dementia.

The series of regional talks will be co-delivered by local awareness ambassadors from Dementia: Understand Together, Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland and Bluebird Care staff, sharing the facts about dementia and promoting ways for people to better understand dementia in the community.

Kevin Quaid living with Lewy Body Dementia is a member of the Irish Dementia Working Group:

The Irish Dementia Working Group (IDWG) was set up in 2013. It is an advocacy group of people who have been diagnosed with dementia. The group is an independent campaigning voice for the lived experience with members throughout Ireland.The group meet to share experiences and highlight issues that are important to them. It is a space to do something proactive and positive and bring purpose to life after diagnosis.The IDWG is working to improve life for people living with dementia throughout Ireland. The group is supported by The Alzheimer Society of Ireland and their work is overseen by a Steering Group comprised of people living with dementia. The IDWG is made up of an Eastern Group which meets in Dublin, a Southern Group which meets in Mitchelstown in Cork and a Western Group which meets in Claremorris

Dates & Locations 7-9pm 30th October The Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit, Galway

About the HSE’s Dementia: Understand Together campaign

Dementia: Understand Togethercampaign is one of six key elements of the National Dementia Strategy Implementation Programme and was initially created through a funding partnership between the HSE and Atlantic Philanthropies. Dementia: Understand Together is now supported by over 40 partner organisations across Irelandin the retail, transport, banking, health, voluntary and community sectors. These organisations together with over 230 community champions are leading the way in creating communities that actively embrace and include those living with dementia and their families.

About Bluebird Care

Bluebird Care was set up in Ireland in 2007 to provide accessible, quality, safe care for individuals of all ages and varying degrees of ability.

Bluebird Care has 26 offices throughout Ireland providing health and social care services within the home setting and local community. Quality and safety are at the core of all our work, and every office is independently owned and managed.

Bluebird Care provides direct care to customers on behalf of the HSE and other agencies as requested. It also provides services to customers in a private capacity at the request of the individual/family member. As a provider of high-quality nursing, personal and social care services, we believe that Bluebird Care is ideally placed to support individuals who wish to be cared for in their home or within their community.

Our staff are trained to place the customer at the heart and centre of every interaction and to provide care and support with kindness, compassion, consideration and respect.

Services provided by Bluebird Care

Bluebird Care provides a range of health and social care services in every county across the country including:

Care of the older person

Persons who require care due to: A medical diagnosis of dementia A chronic illness Brain/spinal cord injury A physical/sensory or intellectual disability Neuro degenerative conditions



Care of children and adults with complex care needs

Care of children and adults who require convalescence/rehabilitation post hospitalisation

Respite care

Personal assistance support