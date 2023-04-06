38th Cúirt Festival of Literature

Sebastian Barry



The 38th Cúirt International Festival of Literature is just around the corner and the programme is jam-packed with Irish and international authors.

Sebastian Barry, award-winning author and former Laureate for Irish Fiction, will join acclaimed Irish writer Clare-Louise Bennett in the Town Hall Theatre on Saturday 22nd April at 8pm to bring his latest novel Old God’s Time to Galway.

Anne Enright, one of Ireland’s most prolific and celebrated writers, and the inaugural Laureate for Irish Fiction, will join Louise Kennedy and Glenn Patterson on stage for the finale of Cúirt International Festival of Literature, on Sunday 23rd April at 7pm.

On Friday evening at 8:30pm multi-award winning author Max Porter, author of Grief is a Thing with Feathers, will be joined in conversation by Sinéad Gleeson, where they will discuss his new book Shy. Max Porter will also perform a dramatic interpretation from the novel.

American author Carmen Maria Machado, will discuss her body of work with Sinéad Gleeson on Thursday 20th April at 8:30pm in An Taidhbhearc. Her work has been awarded many prizes, including the Folio Prize, the Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Fiction and been shortlisted for the National Book Award. Machado writes beautifully about contemporary horrors, touching on queer and feminist issues with a revolutionary, eclectic style that has made her one of the most influential writers in today’s literary scene.

Award-winning and celebrated Irish writers Donal Ryan and Wendy Erskine will be in conversation with Edel Coffey on Saturday afternoon at 4pm in the Town Hall Theatre.

Manchán Magan will be taking part in two events during the festival. On Friday 20th at 5:30pm he will be discussing memoir and nature with Séan Hewitt and Amanda Thomson, and on Saturday afternoon at 1pm he will be joined by Eoghan Daltun and Emma Must for A Changing Climate: Writing, Activism and the Environment.

Emer McLysaght, author of the Aisling series of novels, will be joining Caroline O’Donoghue for a live episode of the hit podcast Sentimental Garbage on Sunday 23rd April at 4pm in the Town Hall Theatre, where they’ll be talking about novels, films, and all sorts of popular culture.