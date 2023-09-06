25 years of weddings at the Lady Gregory Hotel: The Lady Gregory Hotel wedding showcase takes place on Sunday 10th September. The Hotel will hosting their wedding showcase event from 2pm to 5pm. The dedicated Wedding Team offers a truly unique venue and can guide you every step of the way on your big day, with great ideas and advice, to make it the most memorable day for you and all your guests and one they will be talking about for many years to come.

Wedding Showcase – Sunday 10th September 2023

This year The Lady Gregory Hotel celebrates 25 years in business with this family run hotel making wedding dreams a reality since 1998. Join them as they announce exciting new Wedding Packages including the unveiling of our new All-Inclusive All-In Package. Avail of 25th Anniversary offers including exclusive discounts, package upgrades and complimentary extras.

To commemorate 25 years of dream weddings The lady Gregory Hotel will host a competition for a €25,000 voucher on the day.

Also on the day , an offer of an additional 25 persons free on the new All-Inclusive package for bookings placed before the end of 2023.

Join the Wedding team as they celebrate 25 Years of Dream Weddings at Lady Gregory Hotel Gort, Sunday September 10th, 2 to 5pm

View their beautiful wedding set up, in their stylish wedding rooms including the Lady Gregory Suite for larger weddings and the Reading Room for more intimate gatherings. The Civil Ceremony set up will also be available to view in the WB Yeats Room. There will be a selection of wedding suppliers on site on the day to discuss all things weddings, from dresses to invitations and there will also be a fashion show on the day run by Mandy Maher of Catwalk Modelling Agency. Meet with wedding suppliers, sip bubbly, nibble canapés, enter giveaways, competitions and much more at The Lady Gregpry Hotel Wedding Showcase.

Meet with our wedding co-ordinator on the day or if you would prefer a dedicated one-on-one meeting, contact us on 091-632333

Weddings at Lady Gregory Hotel

Lady Gregory Hotel in Galway, a location of unrivalled beauty for your wedding day. As one of the finest Galway Wedding Venues, the hotel is renowned for its devoted and experienced staff which are the foundation for all wedding couples expectations being exceeded. The team take care of your every need. The hotel in Galway creates a unique experience for the bride, groom and wedding guests alike, catering for up to 300 at any one time. They also cater for more intimate weddings with a smaller number of guests, no wedding is too small.

Contact: Lady Gregory Hotel & Swan Leisure Club,

Ennis Road, Gort,

County Galway,

H91 KN2N Ireland

T: +353 (0) 91 632 333

E: [email protected]