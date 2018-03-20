15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Galway led study reveals increase in patients with fractures from osteoporosis

By GBFM News
March 20, 2018

Time posted: 11:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study by a Galway-based medical team has found that admissions to hospitals for fractures associated with bone disease – osteoporosis – increased by almost a third over a 14-year period.

The study was undertaken by Dr. Michael Kelly of University Hospital Galway, along with Consultant Rheumatologist Dr. Carmel Silke and Research Co-ordinator Bernie McGowan at the North Western Rheumatology Unit in Leitrim.

According to today’s Irish Times, they researched hospitals admission data from 2000 to 2014.

Apart from the increase in fractures among osteoporosis sufferers, they also found that it’s not just a condition that affects women, as a third of reported fractures were in men.

The study is being assessed in the context of a need to monitor trends in such fractures so that Irish healthcare resources can be targeted appropriately.

