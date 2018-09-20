15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Galway-led EU initiative on disability rights awarded €4m in funding

By GBFM News
September 20, 2018

Time posted: 4:44 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A European training network for research into disability rights, being co-ordinated at NUI Galway, has received €4m in funding.

The network is known as DARE, or Disability Advocacy and Research for Europe, and aims to to improve disability law and reform across the EU.

DARE aims to equip a new generation of researchers to respond to global challenges facing those with disabilities, as well as policy makers.

It’s ultimate task is to explore and develop recommendations for disability law and policy reform across Europe, in light of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The programme, which involves various institutions across the EU, is being co-ordinated by the Centre for Disability Law and Policy at NUI Galway.

It’s now been awarded €4.1m in funding from the European Commissions Marie Curie Programme – and the first wave of researchers are set to be recruited next year.

