15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves

Night Moves

Galway landfill to be targetted by EPA for enforcement

By GBFM News
January 30, 2018

Time posted: 4:39 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Environmental Protection Agency has published its latest National Priority Sites for Enforcement and Galway is on the list.

Eight industrial sites licenced by the EPA are listed for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards, including East Galway Residual Landfill and will be targetted for further enforcement action.

The National Priority Sites for Enforcement system was set up last year to drive further environmental compliance at industrial and waste facilities.

Points are allocated to each site based on compliance data such as complaints, incidents and non-compliances over the previous 6 months.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gort Community School Named Ireland’s Fittest School
County council slammed for lack of funding for roads maintenance
January 30, 2018
County council slammed for lack of funding for roads maintenance
January 30, 2018
Choice Hotel Group adds G Hotel and Meyrick Hotel to its portfolio
January 30, 2018
Gardai investigating theft of silage bales amid fodder crisis

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 30, 2018
Gort Community School Named Ireland’s Fittest School
January 30, 2018
ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: ROUND TWO TO PROVIDE FIRST QUARTER-FINAL POINTERS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK