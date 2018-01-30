Galway landfill to be targetted by EPA for enforcement

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Environmental Protection Agency has published its latest National Priority Sites for Enforcement and Galway is on the list.

Eight industrial sites licenced by the EPA are listed for failing to meet the necessary environmental standards, including East Galway Residual Landfill and will be targetted for further enforcement action.

The National Priority Sites for Enforcement system was set up last year to drive further environmental compliance at industrial and waste facilities.

Points are allocated to each site based on compliance data such as complaints, incidents and non-compliances over the previous 6 months.