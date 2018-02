Galway ladies drew 0-16 to 1-13 with Donegal in Glenfin yesterday and in doing so are unbeaten in the Lidl Ladies National Football League. After the game, Galway manager Stephen Glennon spoke to Darren Kelly.

Galway’s next game is on Sunday as the first game in a double header with The Mens National league game. 12 Noon the throw in time for Galway and Mayo.