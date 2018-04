The Galway ladies footballers will play Dublin in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Semi-Final after they beat Westmeath by 0-13 to 0-7 in St Lomans Mullingar.

Mayo will play Cork in the other Semi-Final after beating Monaghan by 6-11 to 3-11. The Semi-Finals are down for April 21st and 22nd.