Galway Ladies defeat Dublin In Lidl National Football League

The Galway Ladies beat All-Ireland Champions Dublin by 1-17 to 1-15 in Abbotstown to leave one foot in the League Semi-Finals. The Galway goal came from Catriona Cormican.

Darren Kelly Reports…

Galway Manager Stephen Glennon spoke to Darren after the game

Darren then spoke to Galway Captain Tracey Leonard

Teams:

Galway – Lisa Murphy; Fabienne Cooney, Lisa Gannon, Sarah Lynch; Shauna Molloy, Nicola Ward, Charlotte Cooney; Caitriona Cormican, Aine McDonagh; Louise Ward, Tracey Leonard, Ailbhe Davoren; Leanne Coen, Sarah Conneally, Olivia Divilly. Subs used: Mairead Seoighe for L. Ward (41 mins), Emer Flaherty for F. Cooney (42 mins), Roisin Leonard for Conneally (53 mins), Deirdre Brennan for McDonagh (60 mins), Niamh Daly for Divilly (60 mins).

Dublin – Ciara Trant; Martha Byrne, Deirdre Murphy, Niamh Collins; Sinead Goldrick, Siobhan McGrath, Lauren Magee; Aoife Kane, Olwen Carey; Hannah O’Neill, Noelle Healy, Tarah O’Sullivan; Sinead Ahearne, Siobhan Woods, Lyndsey Davey. Subs used: Jennifer Dunne for O’Neill (HT), Leah Caffrey for Kane (HT), Niamh McEvoy for O’Sullivan (HT), Nicole Owens for Woods (HT), Laura McGinley for Caffrey (41 ins), Emily Flanagan for Magee (51 mins).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)