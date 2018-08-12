Galway Ladies Book Place In All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final

Galway will face Dublin in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Semi-Final after both sides won their quarter finals in Hyde Park.

Galway overcame Mayo in a repeat of the Connacht Final winning by 5-11 to 0-12

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that game with Tommy Devane and Darren Kelly

Presented by John Mulligan

Scorers

Galway: R Leonard 2-2 (1f), L Coen 1-4, A Davoren 1-1, T Leonard 0-4 (1f), C Cormican 1-0.

Mayo: G Kelly 0-5 (4f), F Doherty 0-5, N Kelly 0-1, S Cafferky 0-1.

Galway: L Murphy; F Cooney, S Lynch, S Burke; E Flaherty, N Ward, C Cooney; L Ward, A Davoren; O Divilly, T Leonard, C Cormican; S Conneally, R Leonard, L Coen.

Subs: L Gannon for Lynch (38), N Connolly for Flaherty (45), S Divilly for Davoren (45), E Reaney for O Divilly (55).

Mayo: L Brennan; E Lowther, R O’Malley, D Caldwell; R Kearns, C McManamon, K Sullivan; N Moran, A Gilroy; S Mulvihill, F Doherty, S Cafferky; N Kelly, S Rowe, G Kelly.

Subs: R Flynn for Mulvihill (36), E Needham for Moran (45), L Ryder for McManamon (54), M Reilly for Kearns (55), T O’Connor for G Kelly (58).

Referee: N McCormack (Laois).

Dublin beat Kerry by 3-19 to 1-7 in the last of the Quarter Finals on Sunday Evening