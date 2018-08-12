15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Roundup

Sports Roundup

Galway Ladies Book Place In All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final

By Sport GBFM
August 12, 2018

Time posted: 6:39 pm

Galway will face Dublin in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Semi-Final after both sides won their quarter finals in Hyde Park.

Galway overcame Mayo in a repeat of the Connacht Final winning by 5-11 to 0-12

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of that game with Tommy Devane and Darren Kelly

Presented by John Mulligan

 

Scorers

Galway: R Leonard 2-2 (1f), L Coen 1-4, A Davoren 1-1, T Leonard 0-4 (1f), C Cormican 1-0.

Mayo: G Kelly 0-5 (4f), F Doherty 0-5, N Kelly 0-1, S Cafferky 0-1.

Galway: L Murphy; F Cooney, S Lynch, S Burke; E Flaherty, N Ward, C Cooney; L Ward, A Davoren; O Divilly, T Leonard, C Cormican; S Conneally, R Leonard, L Coen.

Subs: L Gannon for Lynch (38), N Connolly for Flaherty (45), S Divilly for Davoren (45), E Reaney for O Divilly (55).

 

Mayo: L Brennan; E Lowther, R O’Malley, D Caldwell; R Kearns, C McManamon, K Sullivan; N Moran, A Gilroy; S Mulvihill, F Doherty, S Cafferky; N Kelly, S Rowe, G Kelly.

Subs: R Flynn for Mulvihill (36), E Needham for Moran (45), L Ryder for McManamon (54), M Reilly for Kearns (55), T O’Connor for G Kelly (58).

Referee: N McCormack (Laois).

 

Dublin beat Kerry by 3-19 to 1-7 in the last of the Quarter Finals on Sunday Evening

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Date set for Mervue murder trial
August 12, 2018
Irish Boats take 5th place in finals to rank 11th overall at 2018 World Rowing Junior Championships
August 12, 2018
“A little bit of history was made tonight – and we’re not done yet!” Ireland U18 women secure first ever Irish Division A win
August 12, 2018
Irish crews take 2nd and 4th places in C Finals at 2018 World Junior Championships

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 12, 2018
Date set for Mervue murder trial
August 12, 2018
Agent appointed to sell major seafood factory in Connemara

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline