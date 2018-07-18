Galway Juniors Bids To Win First All-Ireland Football Title Since 1985

All-Ireland Junior Football Final 2018

Saturday 21st July

Galway v Kerry

Cusack Park, Ennis – 2pm

The Galway Junior Football team bids to win the All-Ireland Title for the first time since 1985 when they take on Kerry in Cusack Park Ennis on Saturday Afternoon.

This is Galway’s first final since 2003 when they were beaten by Meath and only their second appearance in the final since their last title success when they beat Warwickshire by 4-17 to 0-4 in Tuam Stadium. They were also beaten by Kerry in 1994.

Kerry will go into this game as slight favourites as they go in search of their fourth All-Ireland Junior Title in a row.

Kevin Dwyer went along to team training and he spoke to the Galway manager Matt Duggan

Kevin also spoke to Galway captain Maghnus Breathnach

This is a report on Galway’s Last All-Ireland Junior Final Win in 1985 from the Connacht Tribune