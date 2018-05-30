15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway junior minister says Western Rail Corridor extension should be abandoned

By GBFM News
May 30, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway junior minister says the proposed extension of the Western Rail Corridor should be abandoned.

Galway East TD and Diaspora Minister Ciaran Cannon says it follows the decision of freight company DFDS to cease operating its freight train service between Waterford and Ballina.

 

Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says the ending of the freight route between Waterford Port and Ballina will have a major impact on the campaign for the extension of the Western Rail Corridor.

Hat-trick of Triathlon Ireland Major Events kick-start the tri-racing season at Lough Cutra Castle Triathlon.
Galway v Kilkenny – The Commentary
May 30, 2018
New €3m Doolin to Aran ferry to arrive from France next week
May 30, 2018
Road closure tomorrow to facilitate works near Gort
May 30, 2018
Calls for urgent action to prevent collapse of East Galway medieval church

May 30, 2018
Galway v Kilkenny – The Commentary
May 30, 2018
