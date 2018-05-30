Galway junior minister says Western Rail Corridor extension should be abandoned

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway junior minister says the proposed extension of the Western Rail Corridor should be abandoned.

Galway East TD and Diaspora Minister Ciaran Cannon says it follows the decision of freight company DFDS to cease operating its freight train service between Waterford and Ballina.

