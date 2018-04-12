Galway jockey wins at Aintree

Balnaslow has won the Foxhunter Chase which is run over the grand national fences on day 1 of the meeting at Aintree. The Irish trained top weight was ridden by the vastly experienced Galway amateur Derek O’Connor and gave him his first win the the sports most prestigious race for amateurs. After his win O’Connor spoke to Racing UK’s Niall Hannity…

Also today, the Nicky Henderson trained L’Ami Serge at 5/1 has won the Betway Aintree Hurdle, the feature race on Day 1 of the Grand National Festival. The Daryl Jacob mount had 3 lengths to spare over 11/10 favourite Supasundae in second for Jessica Harrington.

The winners on the opening day of the Grand National festival at Aintree:

1.45 Finian’s Oscar 5/2

2.20 We Have A Dream 2/1

2.50 Might Bite 4/5 Fav

3.25 L’Ami Serge 5/1

4.05 Balnaslow 11/2 (Derek O’Connor) Foxhunters Chase

4.40 Bentelimar 10/1

5.15 Getaway Katie Mai 15/8 Fav