Galway jockey Derek O’Connor lands Irish Gold Cup on board Edwulf

By Sport GBFM
February 5, 2018

Time posted: 1:16 pm

33-1 shot Edwulf (above left) wrote one of the most remarkable chapters in racing history yesterday by storming to victory in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown. 11 months ago the horses very survival seemed unlikely after an accident at the Cheltenham Festival, but he enjoyed a stunning success for JP McManus, trainer Joseph O’Brien and jockey Derek O’Connor.
Connections have heaped praise on the Cheltenham Racecourse vets and all those involved in his remarkable recovery, not just to survive but to claim Grade One glory. Here’s owner JP McManus in the winners enclosure speaking with Mike Vince…

 

This was the reaction of winning jockey Derek O’Connor…

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/DEREK%20O%20CONNOR%20NEW.mp3

