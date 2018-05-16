Galway International Arts Festival unveils 2018 programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway International Arts Festival has announced details of its 2018 Festival Programme.

The Festival, which takes place from 16-29 July, features an Irish and international programme of theatre, opera, dance, circus, music, spectacle, visual art, and First Thought Talks.

This year’s theatre strand will present six world premieres and five Irish premieres, welcoming artists and theatre makers from across the world to Galway.

These include the world premieres of Paul Muldoon’s Incantata, two new plays by Sonya Kelly and Cristin Kehoe from Druid, and a new theatre installation from Enda Walsh.