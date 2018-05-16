15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

FYI - News for Galway

Galway International Arts Festival unveils 2018 programme

By GBFM News
May 16, 2018

Time posted: 5:22 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway International Arts Festival has announced details of its 2018 Festival Programme.

The Festival, which takes place from 16-29 July, features an Irish and international programme of theatre, opera, dance, circus, music, spectacle, visual art, and First Thought Talks.

This year’s theatre strand will present six world premieres and five Irish premieres, welcoming artists and theatre makers from across the world to Galway.

These include the world premieres of Paul Muldoon’s Incantata, two new plays by Sonya Kelly and Cristin Kehoe from Druid, and a new theatre installation from Enda Walsh.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Mayor of Galway says Bonham Docks development would represent major step forward for city
May 16, 2018
Mayor of Galway says Bonham Docks development would represent major step forward for city
May 16, 2018
Public meeting tomorrow on proposed biogas facility near Gort
May 16, 2018
NUI Galway conference to focus on rights of migrants and refugees

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 16, 2018
Draw For Day’s One And Two Of The Flogas Irish Amateur Open
May 16, 2018
Europcar revealed as official race partner to An Rás Tailteann
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK