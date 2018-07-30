Galway International Arts Festival and NUIG agree new partnership

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A multi-year partnership has been agreed by Galway International Arts Festival and NUIG.

The collaboration aims to provide cultural and creative opportunities for students.

Galway International Arts Festival will work with NUIG on the development of a number of education initiatives which complement the existing suite of culture-related courses.

In addition, the university’s Alive programme will work with the festival to further develop the festival’s expanding volunteer programme as a best practice experience.

A formal arrangement will be put in place with the library to archive Galway International Arts Festival’s activities and Galway International Arts Festival will work with the university on the promotion of its new BA in Music programme.

The new partnership will also see greater ties between Galway International Arts Festival’s First Thought Talks programme and the University.

A new First Thought Talks event will be developed and delivered on campus during the 2018-2019 academic year, with a view to developing it as an annual event.

NUIG has acted as education partner for the festival since 2011.

The festival which concluded last evening reported record breaking attendance this year with over 252 thousand people across 200 events in 32 venues.