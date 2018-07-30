15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Galway International Arts Festival and NUIG agree new partnership

By GBFM News
July 30, 2018

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A multi-year partnership has been agreed by Galway International Arts Festival and NUIG.

The collaboration aims to provide cultural and creative opportunities for students.

Galway International Arts Festival will work with NUIG on the development of a number of education initiatives which complement the existing suite of culture-related courses.

In addition, the university’s Alive programme will work with the festival to further develop the festival’s expanding volunteer programme as a best practice experience.

A formal arrangement will be put in place with the library to archive Galway International Arts Festival’s activities and Galway International Arts Festival will work with the university on the promotion of its new BA in Music programme.

The new partnership will also see greater ties between Galway International Arts Festival’s First Thought Talks programme and the University.

A new First Thought Talks event will be developed and delivered on campus during the 2018-2019 academic year, with a view to developing it as an annual event.

NUIG has acted as education partner for the festival since 2011.

The festival which concluded last evening reported record breaking attendance this year with over 252 thousand people across 200 events in 32 venues.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday July 30th 2018
New residential development planned for Oranmore hits stumbling block
July 30, 2018
Galway city Fianna Fail councillor breaks ranks and urges fellow councillors around the country to nominate Galway West Deputy Eamon O Cuiv for the presidential race
July 30, 2018
Extension on bids to construct new school for Clarin College Athenry
July 30, 2018
43 hit and run incidents recorded in Galway last year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 30, 2018
Motorsport Ireland Weekend Round-up
July 30, 2018
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK