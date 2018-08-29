Galway Intermediate Hurling Championship latest

The 3rd round of group games in the Intermediate Hurling Championship are fixed for this weekend, starting on Friday evening with the first of 6 matches.

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1

Friday, 31 Aug,

Venue: Kenny Park, Kinvara V Castlegar 6:30pm,

Saturday, 01 Sep,

Venue: Loughrea, Kilbeacanty V Kilconieron 4pm,

Sunday, 02 Sep,

Venue: Loughrea, Annaghdown V Kiltormer 4pm,

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2

Saturday, 1st Sep,

Venue: Pearse Stadium, Rahoon-Newcastle V Carnmore 4pm,

Saturday, 1st Sep,

Venue: Carnmore, An Spidéal V Sylane 5pm,

Sunday, 2nd Sep,

Venue: Gort, Meelick-Eyrecourt V Oranmore-Maree 12:00,