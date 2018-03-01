15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway IFA chairperson says untimely snow brings serious challenges for farmers

March 1, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IFA has cancelled its National Council meeting that was due to take place today due to the nationwide snowfall and the red weather warning.

Ann Mitchell of Moylough is chairperson of Galway IFA and she says this amount of snow brings challenges for farmers that they wouldn’t be used to – particularly at this time of year

Ann will be joining us on FYI Galway from 5 to talk about these challenges and the steps farmers should take to stay safe as they work outside in these adverse conditions.

