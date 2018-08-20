Galway hurling teams to receive civic welcome in Ballinasloe shortly

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The All-Ireland winning Minor Hurling Team and the senior finalists will arrive to a civic welcome in Ballinasloe in the next half hour.

The county council is hosting a civic homecoming at The Fairgreen in Ballinasloe and the teams are due to arrive about 3.30p.m.

The Minor All-Ireland champions, who beat Kilkenny in Croke Park yesterday, and the senior team, who narrowly lost out to Limerick, will travel on to Pearse Stadium in Salthill for another reception at 6.30p.m which will be attended by Mayor of Galway, Niall McNelis.

The city council and GAA are advising people to avail of public car parks and walk to the venue where possible, the gates will open at 4.30p.m.

Photo credit : google.com