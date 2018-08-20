15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Hurling Teams Head For Home Following All-Ireland Finals

By Sport GBFM
August 20, 2018

Time posted: 12:48 pm

The Galway Minor and Senior Hurling teams are heading for Galway following yesterday’s games that saw the Minors win the All-Ireland title with a 0-21 to 0-14 win over Kilkenny while the Seniors were edged out by Limerick by a single point following a dramatic last ten minutes in Croke Park.

This morning before they left Sean Walsh spoke to Galway GAA Secretary John Hynes.

 

Sean then spoke to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue

 

Galway Captain David Burke joined Sean to talk about yesterday’s Senior final and what is still to come this year

 

The Galway Minor hurlers are celebrating their third All-Ireland Minor Title in four years. Their manager Jeffrey Lynskey spoke to Ollie Turner

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/JEFF%20LYNSKEY%20MONDAY.mp3

