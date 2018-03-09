15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Hurling Team V Limerick announced

By Sport GBFM
March 9, 2018

Time posted: 9:23 pm

Galway Team V Limerick sees four changes from the team that started against Dublin.

Shane Bannon, Greg Lally and Aidan Harte come into the defence with Shane Maloney coming into the attack for his first League action of the season.

John Hanbury (injured), Jack Grealish, Shane Cooney and Brian Concannon are the players that make way.

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 Shane Bannon

4 Padraig Mannion

5 Greg Lally

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen (Capt)

9 Sean Loftus

10 Shane Maloney

11 Cathal Mannion

12 Niall Burke

13 Conor Whelan

14 Jason Flynn

15 Conor Cooney

Sport
Optional Headline