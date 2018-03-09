Galway Hurling Team V Limerick announced

Galway Team V Limerick sees four changes from the team that started against Dublin.

Shane Bannon, Greg Lally and Aidan Harte come into the defence with Shane Maloney coming into the attack for his first League action of the season.

John Hanbury (injured), Jack Grealish, Shane Cooney and Brian Concannon are the players that make way.

1 James Skehill 2 Adrian Tuohy 3 Shane Bannon 4 Padraig Mannion 5 Greg Lally 6 Gearoid McInerney 7 Aidan Harte 8 Johnny Coen (Capt) 9 Sean Loftus 10 Shane Maloney 11 Cathal Mannion 12 Niall Burke 13 Conor Whelan 14 Jason Flynn 15 Conor Cooney