Galway Hurling Team V Dublin announced

The Galway Hurling Team to play Dublin in the National Hurling League at Parnell Park on Sunday at 2pm shows 2 changes from the Team that started v Offaly.

John Hanbury and Niall Burke come in for Shane Bannon and Paul Flaherty, as Galway start with 10 of their All Ireland starting team. Hanbury starts at full back with Burke coming in at wing forward. Joseph Cooney remains a doubt for the game

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy

3 John Hanbury

4 Padraig Mannion

5 Shane Cooney

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen Capt

9 Sean Loftus

10 Cathal Mannion

11 Joseph Cooney

12 Niall Burke

13 Conor Whelan

14 Conor Cooney

15 Davey Glennon