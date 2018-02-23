15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Hurling Team V Dublin announced

By Sport GBFM
February 23, 2018

Time posted: 9:14 pm

The Galway Hurling Team to play Dublin in the National Hurling League at Parnell Park on Sunday at 2pm shows 2 changes from the Team that started v Offaly.

John Hanbury and Niall Burke come in for Shane Bannon and Paul  Flaherty, as Galway start with 10 of their All Ireland starting team.  Hanbury starts at full back with Burke coming in at wing forward. Joseph Cooney remains a doubt for the game

1 James Skehill

2 Adrian Tuohy
3 John Hanbury
4 Padraig Mannion

5 Shane Cooney
6 Gearoid McInerney
7 Aidan Harte

8 Johnny Coen Capt
9 Sean Loftus

10 Cathal Mannion
11 Joseph Cooney
12 Niall Burke

13 Conor Whelan
14 Conor Cooney
15 Davey Glennon

print
Sport
County Councillors to meet with TII over Galway road concerns
February 23, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
February 23, 2018
County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Draws
February 22, 2018
Athenry’s Lydia Gurley Named On Strong Irish Team For Track World Championship

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

February 23, 2018
County Councillors to meet with TII over Galway road concerns
February 23, 2018
Back to the drawing board for planned study on future of Galway hospitals

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline