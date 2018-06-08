Galway Hurling Team V Dublin Announced

There are 4 Changes on the Galway Senior Hurling for the Clash with Dublin on Saturday evening in Pearse Stadium. Out go Johnny Glynn, who has a hamstring, Joe Canning, Adrian Tuohy and Johnny Coen, though Canning and Coen are on the bench.

Into the team come Paul Killeen at corner back, Sean Loftus at midfield, Niall Burke and Jason Flynn.

Killeen’s last start was against the Dubs in the 2017 championship opener (in which he got a Cruciate injury), while Loftus starts a championship game for the first time. Niall Burke and Jason Flynn have been impressing when coming on in the last number of games.

Game is live on Galway Bay FM at 7.00pm 1 James Skehill

2 Paul Killeen

3 Daithi Burke

4 Aidan Harte

5 Padraic Mannion

6 Gearoid McInerney

7 John Hanbury

8 Sean Loftus

9 David Burke (Capt.)

10 Joseph Cooney

11 Niall Burke

12 Cathal Mannion

13 Conor Whelan

14 Conor Cooney

15 Jason Flynn