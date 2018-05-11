The Galway team to play Offaly in Saturday evening’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 game has been named. James Skehill returns in goal while Brian Concannon of Killimordaly makes his debut in the 2 changes form the starting 15 named in last year’s All Ireland Final.

Skehill comes in for Colm Callanan, who has only returned recently to training after injury, while Concannon makes his championship debut after making his NHL debut this year against Antrim. Elsewhere there are 13 of the team that started the All Ireland Final, with Daithi Burke back at full back, David Burke at midfield and Joe Canning at centre forward.