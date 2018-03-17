Galway Hurling Team Named To Face Wexford

The Galway Team to play Wexford tomorrow in the National League Quarter Final shows 4 changes from the side that lost to Limerick. In comes John Hanbury, Jack Grealish, Joe Canning and Jack Coyne, who starts a senior game for the first time. The 4 players who lose out are Shane Bannon, Greg Lally, Jason Flynn and Shane Maloney. Joe Canning makes his first start of season after coming on against Limerick, while Jack Coyne starts after making his debut against as a sub against Offaly earlier in the league.

The Team is….

James Skehill

Adrian Tuohy

John Hanbury

Padraig Mannion

Jack Grealish

Gearoid McInerney

Aidan Harte

Johnny Coen

David Burke

Cathal Mannion

Joe Canning

Niall Burke

Conor Whelan

Conor Cooney

Jack Coyne