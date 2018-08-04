15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

Galway hurling fans urged to shine a light on road safety this weekend

By GBFM News
August 4, 2018

Time posted: 12:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hurling fans are being asked to light up the roads this weekend ahead of the All Ireland Hurling semi final replay.

With thousands set to travel to Tipperary on Sunday, local authorities are putting a special emphasis on road safety.

Galway city and county councils are asking fans to shine a light on road safety and reduce their speed.

The campaign urges anyone on the roads this August bank holiday weekend to travel at safe legal speeds while driving with dipped head lights on.

Studies show that vehicles using dipped headlights during the day are less likely to be involved in a traffic collision.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Increase in attendance on fifth day of Galway Races
Galway Senior Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final Replay
August 4, 2018
Galway Minister calls for clarity on deer management measures in place in Kylebrack
August 4, 2018
Increase in attendance on fifth day of Galway Races
August 4, 2018
Department of Justice describes death of transgender woman at city direct provision centre as ‘unexplained’

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 4, 2018
FAI Chief Executive John Delaney In Galway Today With Visits To Barna Na Forbachta, St Bernards and Galway WFC
August 4, 2018
Galway Senior Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final Replay
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK