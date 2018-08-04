Galway hurling fans urged to shine a light on road safety this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Hurling fans are being asked to light up the roads this weekend ahead of the All Ireland Hurling semi final replay.

With thousands set to travel to Tipperary on Sunday, local authorities are putting a special emphasis on road safety.

Galway city and county councils are asking fans to shine a light on road safety and reduce their speed.

The campaign urges anyone on the roads this August bank holiday weekend to travel at safe legal speeds while driving with dipped head lights on.

Studies show that vehicles using dipped headlights during the day are less likely to be involved in a traffic collision.