Galway Hurlers Ready For Historic First Home Game In Leinster Senior Championship

The Galway Senior Hurlers will make history on Sunday when they welcome Kilkenny to Pearse Stadium in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

This game will be Galway’s First home game in Leinster since entering the championship in 2009 and their first home championship game since their win over Clare in 2011.

Sean Walsh spoke to Joe Canning. Joe was at the Launch of the Kilbeacanty GAA Club Draw in Audi Galway where US based Kilbeacanty clubman Eamon Shiel provided the Club with a new Audi A3 Car for their upcoming Fundraising Draw.

Niall Canavan spoke to Galway Captain David Burke

Finally, Sean spoke to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue