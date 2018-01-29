Galway Hurlers Overcome Antrim In Opening Game Of League Defense

Defending national Hurling league champions Galway will head for Portlaoise next Saturday evening to face Laois knowing there is still work to be done after getting a scare yesterday against Antrim in Pearse Stadium. Brian Concannon’s goal (Galway’s first competitive goal to be scored since last year’s championship game with Dublin), set Micheal Donoghue’s men up in a 1-19 to 1-16 win.

After the game, The Galway Manager spoke to Sean Walsh.

Galway next face Laois in Portlaoise on Saturday evening at 7pm.