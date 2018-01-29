15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Hurlers Overcome Antrim In Opening Game Of League Defense

By Sport GBFM
January 29, 2018

Time posted: 12:55 pm

Defending national Hurling league champions Galway will head for Portlaoise next Saturday evening to face Laois knowing there is still work to be done after getting a scare yesterday against Antrim in Pearse Stadium. Brian Concannon’s goal (Galway’s first competitive goal to be scored since last year’s championship game with Dublin), set Micheal Donoghue’s men up in a 1-19 to 1-16 win.

After the game, The Galway Manager spoke to Sean Walsh.

Galway next face Laois in Portlaoise on Saturday evening at 7pm.

