Galway Hurlers Golf Classic Begins In Portumna This Thursday

This Thursday, A golf classic supporting the Galway hurlers training fund, will get underway at Portumna Golf Club and will continue for the following two days. There are €8,000 in prizes including golf and accommodation in Adare Manor and the K Club. Senior Hurling selector Noel Larkin joined John to talk about this and he told John he was hopeful that there will be a good turnout.

If you are interested in taking part then you can book your team by contacting Portumna Golf Club on 09097 – 41059, Noel on 086 – 8316821, Tex on 2508275 or Rory on 086 – 4162377. Teams of four are €200 and for those who get hungry, there are also burgers on the 10th hole.