Galway Hurlers To Face Wexford In League Quarter Final

Galway’s hurlers will face Wexford in the Allianz National Hurling League Quarter Final next weekend after today’s games that saw them beaten by Limerick in Pearse Stadium by 2-18 to 1-19.

Niall Canavan reports

After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue

Niall also got the reaction of Match Analyst Conor Hayes after the game

The National Hurling League Quarter Finals Are…

Wexford v Galway

Dublin v Tipperary

Kilkenny v Offaly

Clare v Limerick

Details of those games expected to be announced Monday.