Galway Hurlers To Face Wexford In League Quarter Final

Galway’s hurlers will face Wexford in the Allianz National Hurling League Quarter Final next weekend after today’s games that saw them beaten by Limerick in Pearse Stadium by 2-18 to 1-19.
Niall Canavan reports
After the game, Sean Walsh spoke to Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue
Niall also got the reaction of Match Analyst Conor Hayes after the game
The National Hurling League Quarter Finals Are…
Wexford v Galway
Dublin v Tipperary
Kilkenny v Offaly
Clare v Limerick
Details of those games expected to be announced Monday.