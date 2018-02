The Galway Hurlers have a week off following their win on Saturday Night over Laois in O’Moore Park.

This win sees them still unbeaten in Division One B with two wins from two with their next match against Offaly in Pearse Stadium on February 18th at 2pm.

Following their win on Saturday Night, Galway manager Micheal Donoghue spoke to Sean Walsh.

https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/MICHEAL%20DONOGHUE%20POST%20LAOIS.mp3