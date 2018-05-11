15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 2000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Galway Hurlers Begin Leinster Title Defense

By Sport GBFM
May 11, 2018

Time posted: 1:26 pm

The Galway Senior Hurling team begin the defense of their Leinster Senior Hurling Title tomorrow evening when they take on Offaly in O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

As they prepared for tomorrow evening’s game Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan spoke to Micheal Donoghue and David Burke.

 

Sean spoke to the Galway Manager

 

Niall Canavan spoke to David Burke

Throw in is at 7pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM

 

LEINSTER S.H.C. – Round Robin – Round 1 – Offaly v Galway – Bord na Mona O’Connor Park – 12.5.2018 – (7.00pm)

LEINSTER S.H.C. – Round Robin – Round 1
Offaly v Galway – Bord na Mona O’Connor Park – 12.5.2018 – (7.00pm)

GENERAL
Stand – €20
Terrace – €15

Tickets can be purchased from the following locations:-
(a) the participating County Boards
(b) GAA Ticketline 1890 92 46 48
(c) Tickets.ie
(d) www.gaa.ie
(e) Centra & Supervalu Shops

FAMILY TICKETS:-
1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are available for Stand
Stand:- Adults €20 Juveniles €5 each

1 Adult and 2 Juveniles etc.
Family Tickets are available for Terrace
Terrace:- Adults €15 Juveniles €5 each

Senior Citizens/Students: (Stand/Terrace):- Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €5 when they produce appropriate I.D. at Stile No: 8 (Stand) and Stile No: 18 (Terrace) PRIOR TO ENTRY INTO THE STADIUM.

Wheelchair Tickets:-
The Wheelchair Ticket is free of charge and the Assistant’s ticket is €20

Group Pass (Under 16’s) – (Terrace Only)
Groups Passes are provided for groups of Juveniles U-16 €3 per Juvenile and you are permitted to bring 1 adult free with every ten Juveniles, any additional adults pay full price for their tickets.

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Expansion plans for Ballinasloe cancer support centre
City council prepares for wave of data access requests ahead of new regulations
May 11, 2018
Galway hurling team to play Offaly has been announced
May 11, 2018
Draw announced for 2018 Irish Amateur Open
May 11, 2018
Rosabel’s Rooms Unveiled as Chosen Charity for Corinthians IRFU/Volkswagen Tag ahead of Tomorrow’s Launch In Busker Brownes

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 11, 2018
Ring of steel in place around Salthill ahead of Ed Sheeran concerts
May 11, 2018
Mayor of Boston receives Freedom of Galway City

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline