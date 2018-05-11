Galway Hurlers Begin Leinster Title Defense

The Galway Senior Hurling team begin the defense of their Leinster Senior Hurling Title tomorrow evening when they take on Offaly in O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

As they prepared for tomorrow evening’s game Sean Walsh and Niall Canavan spoke to Micheal Donoghue and David Burke.

Sean spoke to the Galway Manager

Niall Canavan spoke to David Burke

Throw in is at 7pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM

