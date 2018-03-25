15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway Hurlers Are Beaten By Wexford In League Quarter Final

By Sport GBFM
March 25, 2018

Time posted: 6:35 pm

Defending champions Galway were knocked out of the Allianz National Hurling League at the Quarter Final Stage by Wexford at Wexford Park with the home side winning 1-23 to 0-23.

Match Report from Niall Canavan

 

Match Analyst Conor Hayes gave his thoughts on the defeat to Niall Canavan after the game

 

Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue spoke to Sean Walsh after the game

 

 

Wexford: M Fanning, S Donohoe, L Ryan (0-1), D Reck, D O’Keeffe (0-3), M O’Hanlon, P Foley (0-5, 3fs), R O’Connor (0-6, 4fs), K Foley (0-2), Jack O’Connor (0-1), D Dunne, S Murphy, P Morris, C McDonald (1-2), L Chin (0-2, 1f).

Subs: W Devereux for Reck (14), A Nolan for Dunne (54), H Kehoe (0-1) for J O’Connor (68), C Dunbar for Morris (68).

Galway: J Skehill, A Tuohy, J Hanbury, J Grealish, P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte, J Canning (0-10, 9fs, 1 ’65), J Coen (0-3), J Cooney (0-1), C Mannion (0-3), J Coyne, D Burke, C Cooney, C Whelan (0-5).

Subs: S Loftus for Grealish (ht), J Flynn (0-1) for Burke (58), B Concannon for Cooney (59).

