Galway Hurlers Are Beaten By Wexford In League Quarter Final

Defending champions Galway were knocked out of the Allianz National Hurling League at the Quarter Final Stage by Wexford at Wexford Park with the home side winning 1-23 to 0-23.

Match Report from Niall Canavan

Match Analyst Conor Hayes gave his thoughts on the defeat to Niall Canavan after the game

Galway Manager Micheal Donoghue spoke to Sean Walsh after the game

Wexford: M Fanning, S Donohoe, L Ryan (0-1), D Reck, D O’Keeffe (0-3), M O’Hanlon, P Foley (0-5, 3fs), R O’Connor (0-6, 4fs), K Foley (0-2), Jack O’Connor (0-1), D Dunne, S Murphy, P Morris, C McDonald (1-2), L Chin (0-2, 1f).

Subs: W Devereux for Reck (14), A Nolan for Dunne (54), H Kehoe (0-1) for J O’Connor (68), C Dunbar for Morris (68).

Galway: J Skehill, A Tuohy, J Hanbury, J Grealish, P Mannion, G McInerney, A Harte, J Canning (0-10, 9fs, 1 ’65), J Coen (0-3), J Cooney (0-1), C Mannion (0-3), J Coyne, D Burke, C Cooney, C Whelan (0-5).

Subs: S Loftus for Grealish (ht), J Flynn (0-1) for Burke (58), B Concannon for Cooney (59).