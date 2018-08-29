15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway hoteliers warn VAT increase will damage tourism

By GBFM News
August 29, 2018

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway hoteliers are calling on the government to maintain the current rate of VAT in the upcoming budget.

Guesthouses and hotels across Galway say that increasing the rate could result in serious damage to tourism both in Galway and nationwide.

According to the Irish Hotels Federation, over 65 thousand jobs have been created in the industry since 2011, with 40 thousand more expected to be available over the next 5 years if the current rate of vat is maintained.

John Ryan is a member of the Galway branch of the federation and he says the current rate of vat gives businesses in the tourism industry the means to invest in their future.

August 29, 2018
August 29, 2018
August 29, 2018
August 29, 2018
August 29, 2018
