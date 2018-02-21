15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway to host Ireland’s leading academic GP conference

By GBFM News
February 21, 2018

4:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is to host Ireland’s leading academic GP conference in two weeks time.

The event will feature national and international keynote speakers, and cutting edge research.

Andrew Murphy, Established Professor of General Practice at NUIG says everyone agrees General Practice is key to Irish healthcare and this conference will answer questions on how best to support and develop it.

He added the issues will be addressed by leading international speakers and over a hundred active primary care clinicians and researchers.

The GP conference takes place at NUI Galway on the 8th and 9th of March.

It also marks the 21st anniversary of the foundation of the discipline of General Practice at NUI Galway.

