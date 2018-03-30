15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway hospitals group has countrys longest ENT waiting list

By GBFM News
March 30, 2018

Time posted: 1:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s public hospitals group has the country’s longest waiting list for Ear, Nose and Throat appointments.

The figures have been obtained by Galway/Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy, who says there are over 6,000 people on ENT waiting lists nationwide.

As of the end of January, there were 1,839 people waiting for an ENT appointment in the Saolta Hospitals group, which includes UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula.

This accounts for over a quarter of the national waiting list total.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
