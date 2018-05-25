Galway hospital chiefs quizzed on consultant public private work ratio

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hospital chiefs have defended the ratio of public/private work by consultants at UHG and Merlin Park Hospital.

The matter has been raised at Regional Health Forum level by city councillor Padraig Conneely.

Saolta officials referred to 2017 data which indicated a rate of over 82 percent for public inpatient work by consultants, and over 91 percent for public day case work at GUH.

The group stated the monitoring of public private mix is a complex component of the ongoing implementation process for the consultant contract.

HSE members heard a process is ongoing across all Saolta hospital sites where consultants are required to update their work practice plans.

This, the group heard, will take a number of months to complete.